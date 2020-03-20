Violet Evergarden Film Unveils 'Intermission' Video, New Visual

Film opens in Japan on April 24

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film project began streaming an "intermission" video for the film on Friday. The site also unveiled a new visual for the film on Wednesday.

The film will open in Japan on April 24. The film was originally slated for January 10, 2020 before being delayed. TRUE will return to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Funimation screened the anime in the United States with English subtitles on February 17-20, and Netflix will debut the anime on streaming on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

