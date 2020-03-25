BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico Mini Anime Season 2 Unveils Visual, Ending Song, May 7 Debut

The cast and staff for BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico ~Ohmori~, the second season of the mini anime of the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game app, revealed the second season's key visual, ending theme song, and May 7 premiere date on Sunday. The anime will premiere on the BanG Dream! TV LIVE 2020 stream on BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube and Periscope.

The voice actors for Kasumi, Ran, Yukina, Aya, and Kokoro are performing the ending theme song "Ohmori Icchо̄! GaRuPa ☆ Pico."

The first season of the mini anime premiered in July 2018 within the BanG Dream! TV variety program. It also streamed on the BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube .

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered on January 3. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise 's Argonavis all-male band, will premiere on April 10.

A spinoff anime titled Pastel Life premiered in May 2018.

Sources: Comic Natalie via Ota-suke