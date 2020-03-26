Sazae-san, Anpanman Voice Actor Hiroshi Masuoka Passes Away Due to Cancer at 83

Voice actor Hiroshi Masuoka passed away due to rectal cancer on Saturday, March 21. He was 83.

Masuoka's relatives held a private wake and funeral. In accordance with Masuoka's wishes, there will not be a public memorial service.

Masuoka was born in Saitama prefecture in 1936. He is best known for his roles as the second Masuo voice actor in Sazae-san and Jam Ojisan in Soreike! Anpanman . Masuoka decided to retire from those roles last August due to his age, and staff agreed to his decision after discussions.

Masuoka began playing Masuo in Sazae-san in June 1978, and he began playing Jam Ojisan on Soreike! Anpanman when the show premiered in 1988. Hideyuki Tanaka and Kōichi Yamadera have succeeded him in these respective roles.

Other roles Masuoka has played include Cyborg 009 's 005, Dragon Ball Z 's Kame Sennin (second voice actor ), Minami's father in Touch, and narration in various productions, including Ariyoshi-kun no Shôjiki Sanpo as recently as this year.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web