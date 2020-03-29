Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- TV Anime's Video Unveils Staff, July Debut

The official website and Twitter account for Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , the television anime of the Hypnosis Mic mixed-media franchise, posted a promotional video and key visual on Sunday. The video, which first played during the "Hypnosis Mic -D.R.B- 5th Live @ AbemaTV " event, announced the anime's main staff and July premiere.

Katsumi Ono ( Hataraki Man , Senki Zesshō Symphogear sequels, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Minako Shiba ( Black Butler , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- , .hack//SIGN , Noir ) is designing the characters for animation. Shin Yoshida ( Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, Zone of the Enders ) is in charge of the series scripts.

The franchise's Division All Stars are performing the opening theme song "Hypnosis Mic -Rhyme Anima-." The musical duo invisible manners penned the song's lyrics, music, and arrangement, as they have done for the franchise's anthem songs in the past.

The franchise's cast members are reprising their roles for the anime.

The anime will air on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , MBS , and other channels, and it will also stream on AbemaTV and other services.

The rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The Hypnosis Mic performers are Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros ( Subaru Kimura , Haruki Ishiya , Kōhei Amasaki ), Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew ( Shintarō Asanuma , Wataru Komada , Shin'ichirō Kamio ), Shibuya Division Fling Posse ( Yusuke Shirai , Sōma Saitō , Yukihiro Nozuyama ), Shinjuku Division Matenrō ( Sho Hayami , Ryūichi Kijima , Kent Itō ), Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo ( Kengo Kawanishi , Ryōta Iwasaki , Takaya Kuroda ), and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple (Yūki Sakakihara, Shouta Hayama , Eiji Takeuchi ). (The last two units are not yet listed in the anime's credits.)

Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched on April 24. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a planned mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

Sources: Hypnonsis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima's website, Comic Natalie