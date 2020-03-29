Square Enix Announces NieR Re[in]carnation Smartphone Game

Applibot develops free-to-play game for NieR franchise

Square Enix announced a smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise on Sunday titled NieR Re[in]carnation . Square Enix revealed a teaser video and visual for the game. The video features English text, but Square Enix has not yet confirmed if the game will release outside of Japan.

The role-playing game will be free to play, with optional in-game items available for purchase. Square Enix is producing the game, Applibot is developing the game, and CyDesignation is designing the characters.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant is getting a remastered edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of 4.5 million.