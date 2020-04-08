Voice Actress Yoshino Aoyama Returns From Medical Hiatus

Hiatus started in March due to poor health

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Saturday that voice actress Yoshino Aoyama is returning to work after her medical hiatus. Aoyama will gradually return to the voice recording booth to work in cases where only she, or a small number of people, are in attendance.

The agency posted several photos (seen above) of Aoyama at the office, and added that she will restart her social media activities.

Aoyama also announced her return personally on Twitter. She apologized to everyone for worrying them, and said that she is happy to return to a job that she loves.

Aoyama's hiatus began in March due to her poor health. As a result, she had to decline to take part in an unspecified number of jobs.

Her numerous anime roles include Yoshino Nanase in Wake Up, Girls! , Guri in Love Tyrant , and most recently, Chroe Mashima in Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack and Izumi Chiba in Natsunagu! The upcoming Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! anime had announced her as the voice of Makoto before its April 5 premiere.