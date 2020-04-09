Listeners Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Funimation announced on Wednesday the English dub cast of the original television anime series Listeners . The cast includes:

Cris George is directing the English dub , and Jarrod Greene is writing the ADR script.

The anime premiered in Japan on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS on April 3, and it is streaming in Japan exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . Funimaiton is streaming the series with English subtitles and an English dub .

The "great adolescent symphony" is set in a world where nothing called "music" exists. Humans are scared of mysterious lifeforms known as Miminashi (literally, "no ears"), and the only people who can stand up to the Miminashi are "Prayers" (literally, those who pray in offering) who can Plug In and pilot "Equipment" combat mecha .

Ekowo, a boy living in a scrapheap town of Liverchester, witnessed the legendary Prayer Jimi in the great battle of Fes against the Miminashi a decade ago. Ever since then, he has held Prayers in great esteem. One day, Ekowo is excavating in a scrapheap as usual when he comes across Myū (or μ), a girl with no memories and an empty audio input jack on her waist. She is also a Prayer. Before long, the two embark on a journey to uncover her origins and Jimi, the enigmatic pivotal figure of Fes. When Myū is plugged into an amp, something that will change the world is set in motion …. "Thus begins a journey of sound that will never be forgotten."

Listeners combines rock music and anime. Musician and Kagerou Project creator Jin ( Kagerou Daze , Mekaku City Actors ), anime writer Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ), and Taichi Hashimoto (revisions) are credited with the original story concepts. Jin's 1st Place ( Mekaku City Actors ), Hashimoto's Slow Curve (revisions, Human Lost ), and Sato's Story Riders are credited with the project's original story, and the project's original character designer pomodorosa drew the teaser visual above. Slow Curve is planning, producing, and promoting the project.

Hiroaki Ando ( Ajin franchise , Gambo , Tweeny Witches ) is directing the anime at studio MAPPA . Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Kamada is adapting pomodorosa 's original character designs for animation. Hatsue Koizumi and Shuuji Takahara are both sub-character designers and chief animation directors. Jin is producing the songs, and L!th!um is composing the music. Jin is writing and composing the opening theme song "Into the blue's," and ACCAMER is performing the song. Jin is writing, composing, and producing all 12 ending theme songs, and Myū (as voiced by Rie Takahashi ) is singing the songs.

