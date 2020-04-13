California's Fanime Convention Defers Event to Next Year

Next convention takes place in May 2021, with pre-ordered tickets carrying over to next year

The Fanime convention announced on Monday that it has "deferred" this year's event due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The next convention will instead take place on May 28-31, 2021. People who pre-ordered tickets for this year will be able to enter next year's event with their current tickets.

The convention was scheduled to take place in San Jose, California during the extended May 22-25 holiday weekend.

This year's event would have hosted Erika Harlacher , Gilles Poitras , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Aicosu, VampyBitMe, and Blake Shepard as guests.

Source: Fanime