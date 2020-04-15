Love to Lie Angle Yuri Manga Ends on Friday

2014 manga about yuri love triangle inspired 2018 TV anime

The official Twitter account for Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine's June issue will publish the final chapter of merryhachi 's Love to Lie Angle ( Tachibanakan To Lie Angle ) manga on Friday .

Digital Manga Publishing released the first volume of the manga digitally in 2017, and it describes the manga:

After moving back to her hometown, Natsuno Hanabi is ready to start high school and excited to be living in Tachibana Mansion, a luxurious mansion-style dormitory. However, due to some complications, she winds up at run-down but lively Tachibana House... and finds herself stuck between her childhood friend and a mysterious beauty. Will this love triangle define her high school experience?

The manga launched in Comic Yuri Hime in 2014, and the eighth compiled book volume shipped last May.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.