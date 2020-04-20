SEGA Heroes Smartphone Game Shuts Down on May 21

Sega announced last week that it and game developer Demiurge Studios have "decided to take different paths," and that Demiurge Studios will now have full ownership over the studio. As a result, the SEGA Heroes smartphone puzzle game will be discontinued. Demiurge Studios and Sega have already disabled in-app purchases for the game, with new content unlocked. The companies will shut down he game's servers on May 21.

The game launched in 2018, and features characters from Sega game franchises. Players can level up characters, create teams of four, and participate in events, quests, a PVP arena, and survival mode. The game is free to play with in-app purchases.

Source: Sega via Siliconera