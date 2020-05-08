Man-gatarō Launches Manga With Direct Reader Input

Reader participation determines protagonist's direction in story

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app began publishing on Saturday manga creator Man-gatarō's ( Gatarō Man ) new Henshūsha ☆ Momii no Daibо̄ken (Editor ☆ Momii's Great Adventure) manga, which incorporates direct input from readers. The story follows Man-gatarō's editor Momii, who goes on an adventure to Man-gatarō's apartment to retrieve his manuscript.

The manga's first chapter revealed a map that Momii will use to get to Man-gatarō's apartment with readers' help. Readers can type into the app's comment section to decide which direction Momii will take starting in the second chapter. Readers can submit their input about which direction Momii should go next in the upcoming chapter until May 10 at 12:00 a.m. JST (Saturday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

Man-gatarō launched the Hoshi no Ōji-sama manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in September 2017, and ended it on March 30. Shueisha published the manga's fifth volume last October, and will publish the sixth and final compiled book volume on June 4.

Man-gatarō's Chinyūki ~Tarō to Yukai na Nakama-tachi~ manga received a four-episode OVA adaptation in 2009 and a live-action film in 2016.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, Comic Natalie