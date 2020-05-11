Funimation Adds Remaining Monogatari Series Anime, Kill la Kill, ERASED, Occultic;Nine

All to be available on Tuesday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will add the remaining "episodic series" in the Monogatari Series anime, as well as Kill la Kill , ERASED , and Occultic;Nine on Tuesday.

The Monogatari Series installments are all available in the United States and Canada, with Bakemonogatari also available in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The specific installments of the franchise that will be available beginning on Tuesday include:

Funimation previously added the first 12 episodes of Bakemonogatari , as well as Nisemonogatari , Nekomonogatari (Black) , the first two arcs of Monogatari Series Second Season ( Hanamonogatari is the "third arc" of the series), and Owarimonogatari (seasons 1-2) in March earlier this year.

Kill la Kill , ERASED , and Occultic;Nine will all be available in the United States and Canada.

Source: Funimation