Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Anime Gets New Theatrical Film

The official website for the anime adaptations of Hiroshi Hiroyama 's Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya manga announced on Thursday that the franchise will have a new anime film. The site is streaming a promotional video for the film, and Hiroyama also drew a visual for the film.

Hiroyama's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then launched several sequel manga series.

The first television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , premiered in 2014, followed by the third season titled Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! in 2015. The fourth and latest season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , premiered in July 2016. Sentai Filmworks released the first three seasons on home video. Crunchyroll streamed the fourth season as it aired, and it also streamed the first three seasons.

Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai , the first anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2017.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan last June.