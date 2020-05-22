Natsume Ono's Have a Great Sunday Manga Ends

Manga about novelist meeting son, son-in-law every Sunday launched in 2017

The July issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine published the final chapter of Natsume Ono 's Have a Great Sunday manga on Friday. Kodansha will publish the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on August 20.

The manga's story centers on novelist Rinji Sasai, who has lived in New York for a long time, but is forced to return alone to Tokyo due to certain circumstances. While accustomed to the freedom of living alone, every Sunday he is visited by his son Max and his son-in-law Yasu, as they attempt to live out their best Sunday every week.

Ono launched the manga in Morning two in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's third volume in May 2019.

Since she made her debut in 2003 with La Quinta Camera - 5 Banme no Heya , Ono's works have included House of Five Leaves , Ristorante Paradiso , Gente - Ristorante no Hitobito , Tesoro , and Not Simple . Viz Media is publishing all of these titles in North America. Yen Press is releasing ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka . Kodansha Comics also published Ono's Danza manga in English.

Ristorante Paradiso , House of Five Leaves , and ACCA 13 have all inspired late-night television anime series. Ono's Futagashira manga inspired a live-action drama in 2015.