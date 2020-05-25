Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun Manga's Anime Adaptation Confirmed

Story centers on boy who becomes "dorm mother" to women's university students

The fifth compiled book volume of Ikumi Hino's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess' Dorm) manga confirmed on Tuesday that an anime project for the series is in progress. Retailer listings had teased the announcement in April.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017. Kadokawa released the fourth compiled book volume on October 26.

Source: Comic Natalie