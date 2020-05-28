News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2020 (First Half)

posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sells 1.2 million, followed by Sword Art Online, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise topped both the general book ranking and the manga ranking for the first half of a year.

This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 1,199,863
2 Sword Art Online Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec 377,493
3 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 327,191
4 Kusuriya no Hitorigoto Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako 317,749
5 Overlord Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin 264,875
6 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka 264,458
7 My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Writer: Wataru Watari/Illustration: Ponkan8 256,704
8 Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Writer: Natsume Akatsuki/Illustration: Kurone Mishima 223,657
9 Seishun Buta Yarō Series (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) Writer: Hajime Kamoshida/Illustration: Keeji Mizoguchi 173,391
10 Classroom of the Elite Writer: Syohgo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose 150,689

Source: Oricon

This article has a follow-up: Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2020 (First Half) (2020-05-28 00:45)
follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2019
