Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2020 (First Half)
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sells 1.2 million, followed by Sword Art Online, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise topped both the general book ranking and the manga ranking for the first half of a year.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|1,199,863
|2
|Sword Art Online
|Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec
|377,493
|3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|327,191
|4
|Kusuriya no Hitorigoto
|Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako
|317,749
|5
|Overlord
|Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin
|264,875
|6
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
|Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka
|264,458
|7
|My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
|Writer: Wataru Watari/Illustration: Ponkan8
|256,704
|8
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
|Writer: Natsume Akatsuki/Illustration: Kurone Mishima
|223,657
|9
|Seishun Buta Yarō Series (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai)
|Writer: Hajime Kamoshida/Illustration: Keeji Mizoguchi
|173,391
|10
|Classroom of the Elite
|Writer: Syohgo Kinugasa/Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose
|150,689
Source: Oricon
