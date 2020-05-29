Kaze Hikaru Shinsengumi Manga Gets Spinoff Story in November

Manga ended on Thursday

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine revealed on Thursday that Taeko Watanabe 's Kaze Hikaru manga will have a spinoff story chapter that will appear in the magazine's January 2021 issue on November 28.

The manga also ended in the July issue on Thursday. The final chapter was 100 pages long, and had a color opening page. The manga entered its climax last October, and went on hiatus in November until the final chapter.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the year 1863, a time fraught with violent social upheaval, samurai warriors of all walks of life flock to Kyoto in the hope of joining the Mibu-Roshi - a band of warriors united around their undying loyalty to the Shogunate system. In time, this group would eventually become one of the greatest (and most infamous) revolutionary movements in Japanese history... the Shinsengumi! Into this fierce milieu steps Kamiya Seizaburo, a young, would-be warrior who, though lacking in combat experience, possesses a fiery enthusiasm to both aid the Mibu Roshi in their mission and to avenge his wrongfully murdered family. One of the group's most gifted (and immature) swordsman, the legendary Okita Soji, agrees to take Seizaburo under his wing. But what no one suspects, least of all Soji, is that Seizaburo is actually a girl named Tominaga Sei in disguise! Will she be able to become a warrior and hide her true identity?

Watanabe launched the manga in Flowers in 1997. Shogakukan published the manga's 44th compiled book volume on February 26. Viz Media released the manga's 27th volume last October.