Aniplex Inc. Hosts Aniplex Online Fest on July 4-5

Aniplex of America announced on Thursday that Aniplex Inc. will host the English " Aniplex Online Fest" event on July 4-5. The event will be free to attend and will be streamed on YouTube .

The Chinese version of the virtual festival will be streamed on bilibili .

Sally Amaki , a member of the Japanese idol group 22/7 (Nanabun no Nijūni), will host the English version of the " Aniplex Online Fest." The festival will mark Amaki's debut as an emcee at an event.



The " Aniplex Online Fest" website describes the event:

The festival will feature a diverse array of online content including talk shows with the staff and cast from popular anime, special appearances and past live shows from music artists, and behind-the-scenes stories from the anime industry!

The event will feature panels comprising of staff and cast members from many of Aniplex 's shows and games. Musical guests will be making special appearances, with the event streaming many past live performances. The artists and bands who are confirmed to be participating in the event are 22/7 (Nanabun no Nijūni), ASCA , ClariS , Eir Aoi , halca , Mashiro Ayano , ReoNa , TrySail , and LiSA .

Funimation announced on May 4 that it will host a virtual anime convention named the Funimation Con 2020 on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more."

Anime Expo 2020, after its cancellation in April, announced that "Anime Expo Lite" will take place on July 3-4. On May 27, event staff revealed the event to be a virtual livestream that will host character designer Yoshitaka Amano .

Source: Press release