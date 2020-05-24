Anime Expo Holds 'Lite' Event in July

Event planned for July 3-4

Anime Expo's official Twitter account announced on Friday that it will be hosting "Anime Expo Lite" on July 3 and July 4. The convention's official website has yet to post any details about the event and allows visitors to sign up for updates. The Twitter post features logos for Bushiroad , Crunchyroll , Pony Canyon , and Viz Media .

Anime Expo 2020 was planned for July 2-5 but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

Ray Chiang, CEO of The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA), announced the cancellation on April 17 and stated that badge holders for the event will have the option to either get refunds or roll over their badge to the 2021 event, which is slated for July 2-5. He asked for patience as the process for refunds and rollover will take time. In addition, hotel rooms booked through ConferenceDirect in the AX official hotel block will automatically be canceled. Those who booked hotels outside of that service will need to contact their hotel directly.

Funimation announced on May 4 that it will host a virtual anime convention named the Funimation Con 2020 on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more."

Source: Anime Expo's Twitter account