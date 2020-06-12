Japan Studio Produces Astro's Playroom Game for PS5

Game will come preloaded with PS5 consoles

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that Japan Studio is developing the Astro's Playroom game for the PlayStation 5. The game will come pre-loaded with PS5 consoles.

Sony describes the game:

Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5's console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller.

Japan Studio's Team ASOBI developed the Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR game for PlayStation VR, and released it in October 2018.