The Promised Neverland's Posuka Demizu Designs Characters for Game Project

This year's 28th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that The Promised Neverland manga artist Posuka Demizu is drawing the character designs for a new game in collaboration with the LINE app and Shueisha .

LINE and Shueisha have opened a website for the project, featuring some of Demizu's designs (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Razi



Mailey



Den



Demizu also drew a rough draft of a visual for the game:

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the manga ended on Monday. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported on Wednesday that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.