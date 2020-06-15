Rent-A-Girlfriend Manga Gets Spinoff About Sumi

The Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app revealed on Sunday that Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga is inspiring a spinoff series titled Kanojo, Hitomishirimasu (Girlfriend, Is Shy). The manga will debut on June 21 and will center on the character Sumi. Miyajima will draw the series.

Miyajima launched the main manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The manga's 15th volume will ship on Wednesday .

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In today's Japan, “rental” services can deliver an afternoon with a “friend,” a “parent,” even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to “rent” an emotional connection, and his new “girlfriend,” who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too… It's sweet but naïve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia as part of the summer 2020 season.

Source: Magazine Pocket's Twitter account