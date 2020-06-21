Guardian of the Witch Manga Ends in Shonen Jump Magazine

2nd compiled volume manga series ships on August 4

This year's 29th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the last chapter of Asahi Sakano's Guardian of the Witch ( Majo no Moribito ) manga on Monday. The manga series ends with its 19th chapter.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both serializing the Guardian of the Witch manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

In a world full of Evils, humanity's only hope is the inhuman power of the witches. The city of Berne is on the frontline of the demons and there to protect it is the witch Manasfa and the kingdom's strongest knight Fafner. But what cruel fate awaits these two? A dark fantasy story featuring witches and knights begins now!

The first compiled volume of the manga shipped on May 13. The second compiled volume of the manga series will ship on August 4. The third and final compiled volume of the manga series will ship in September.

Sakano launched the manga this year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on February 3. Asahi won an award for Weekly Shonen Jump 's "Treasure Rookie Manga Award" in 2014 when they were 19 years old, and they have previously published manga in Shonen Jump GIGA .