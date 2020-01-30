Viz Media to Publish Death Note 1-Shot, Guardian of the Witch Manga in English

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service announced on Wednesday that it will release Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's new Death Note one-shot manga in English on Monday, and the first chapter of Asahi Sakano's Guardian of the Witch ( Majo no Moribito ) manga on Sunday.

The Death Note one-shot will debut in the March issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine on Monday. The manga will have 87 pages including a center color page, and will appear on the cover of the March issue. The February issue teased that the chapter will center on Ryuk's Death Note being brought again to the human world, after the end of the main manga.

Asahi will launch Guardian of the Witch in this year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Sunday . Asahi won an award for Weekly Shonen Jump 's "Treasure Rookie Manga Award" in 2014 when they were 19 years old, and they have previously published manga in Shonen Jump GIGA .

The "Kagyō 30-Shūnen Kinen Obata Takeshi-ten Never Complete" (30th Work Anniversary Takeshi Obata Exhibition: Never Complete) exhibition that ran in Tokyo from July 13 to August 12 exhibited part of a manuscript for a new Death Note one-shot manga. The story of that one-shot is related to what Shinigami bring about when they descend to the earth.

In Ohba and Obata's original 2003-2006 supernatural suspense manga, teenager Light Yagami finds a notebook with which he can put people to death by writing their names. He begins a self-anointed crusade against the criminals of the world, and a cat-and-mouse game begins with the authorities and one idiosyncratic genius detective.

In addition to a 2006 television anime adaptation and tie-in specials, Death Note has inspired live-action films, a live-action series, novels, video games, and a stage musical.