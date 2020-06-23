Mifanda Anime About Singing Soccer Panda Previewed in Video

The Music Interact Football for All (MIFA) project began streaming a promotional video for Utau Soccer Panda Mifanda (Mifanda the Singing Soccer Panda), the television anime for its mascot character Mifanda, on Tuesday. In the video, Mifanda tells the exhausted teammates that there were 17 minutes of additional time tacked onto the match.

The anime will premiere in July. The anime will star Kensho Ono and Taichi Ichikawa as Mifanda's teammates "3-Ban" (No. 3) and "18-Ban" (No. 18), respectively.

MIFA strives to bring together soccer and music to promote communication. UKASUKA-G, a music duo formed by Mr. Children band vocalist Kazutoshi Sakurai and East End hip-hop group member Gaku-MC, is at the center of the project's activities.

