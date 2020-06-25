My Boyfriend in Orange Manga Goes on Hiatus

Romance manga following high school girl, fireman debuted in May 2016

This year's August issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Wednesday that Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga is going on hiatus "for a little while."

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being “rescued” by local firefighter Kyosuke during a fire drill … in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyosuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him … !

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and Kodansha published the ninth compiled volume on January 10. The 10th volume will ship in August.