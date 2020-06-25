Rifle Is Beautiful/Chidori RSC Manga Ends Next Week

Manga about laser rifle sport shooting club launched in 2015, inspired 2019 TV anime

The 175th chapter of Akki Sarumi 's four-panel manga Rifle is Beautiful announced on Thursday that the manga will end in the next chapter on July 2.

The manga's story begins with Hikari Kokura, an incoming high school student who is excited to join her school's laser rifle sport shooting club. When she gets there, she learns that the club has been shut down, and she must revive it.

The first chapter of the ongoing manga launched on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in April 2015. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume last September.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last October. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE with the title Chidori RSC .

Source: Tonari no Young Jump via Yararon!