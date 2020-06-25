The World Ends with You RPG Gets Anime

Anime Expo Lite reveals more info on July 3-4

An official teaser website opened on Friday to announce that Square Enix 's The World Ends with You ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai ) action role-playing game is inspiring an anime adaptation. Square Enix will reveal more information about that game at the digital Anime Expo Lite event, which will stream from July 3-4.

Anime Expo Lite revealed The World Ends with You art on May 27 that was originally intended to appear on the Anime Expo 2020 physical event's program guide cover.

Jupiter and Square Enix developed the original The World Ends with You game that shipped for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2007 and in the West in 2008. The World Ends With You -Solo Remix- smartphone game developed by h.a.n.d launched for iOS devices in 2012, followed by Android devices in 2014. The World Ends With You -Final Remix- game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in September 2018 and launched in the West in October 2018.

Sources: This World Ends with You anime's website, Famitsu.com