Konosuba Dungeon RPG's Opening Video Streamed

Enhanced RPG ships for PS4, Switch on August 27

Entergram Co., Ltd. started streaming the opening video for the Konosuba dungeon role-playing game Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ (Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus) on its official YouTube channel on Friday.

The video features the game's theme song "STAND UP!" by Machico .

The game's official website announced on June 4 that the game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 27. The game will add the new dungeon "Goblin Caves," more Guild Quests, event CG, and new costumes as rewards. The game's monster encyclopedia will add new entries, and the game will feature new monsters. Players will be able to switch between the original version of the background music and new arrangements. The protagonist Kazuma will be able to learn many more skills. Added systems will support characters' individuality, and various adjustments will improve the user interface and in-game operability.

The limited-edition version of the game will include a download code for swimsuits and cheerleader costumes for female characters, a water-resistant clear case, and a cooling towel. People who own the original game for PS4 and PlayStation Vita will be able to purchase the updated version at a discounted price from August 27 to September 30.

The game is an enhanced version of Entergram's Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi~ dungeon role-playing game inspired by Natsume Akatsuki 's KONOSUBA (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! or Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ) light novel series. The original game shipped in Japan for the PS4 and PS Vita in June 2019 after a delay.

5pb. and MAGES. announced on June 18 that they are developing a new game for the Konosuba franchise titled Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! - Kono Yokubō no Ishō ni Chōai o! (Love for These Clothes of Desire!). The fully-voiced adventure game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on September 24. The game will revolve around going on quests and gathering materials to make clothes that fulfill the desires of the three main heroines.