Voice Actor Mark Ishii Returns to Work After 7-Month Hiatus

Ishii went on hiatus in December due to maladjustment diagnosis

Voice actor Mark Ishii announced on Wednesday that he is returning to work after being on hiatus since late December. He went on hiatus after being diagnosed with "maladjustment" and being in poor physical health. He added that he is now signed with the talent management agency Aksent .

Just Production Inc. ended its contract with Ishii after discussions with the voice actor in December, when he went on hiatus.

Ishii debuted in 2014 in the Studio Ghibli film When Marnie Was There as Sayaka's brother. He has since voiced roles in such anime as Cardfight!! Vanguard G and Cardfight!! Vanguard G GIRS Crisis (Chrono Shindō), as well as Gundam: Reconguista in G (protagonist Bellri Zenam), Haikyu!! Second Season (Lev Haiba), Tsuki ga Kirei (Yasuhito Inaba), Battery the Animation (Akira Nonomura), and Love Rice (Hikari Hino).

