Haikara-San Part 2 Anime Film Debuts on Amazon Prime on July 7

Eleven Arts announced during its panel at the Anime Expo Lite online event on Friday that Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2 ( Haikara-san ga Tōru Kōhen: Hana no Tōkyō Dai Roman ), the second of two film adaptations of Waki Yamato 's Haikara-san ga Tooru manga, will be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video beginning on July 7.

The film opened in Japan in October 2018. Eleven Arts screened the film in theaters in the United States in December 2018.

Toshiaki Kidokoro ( March comes in like a lion episode director, Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? line director) replaced the previously announced Mitsuko Kase ( Ristorante Paradiso , Young Black Jack ) as the director of Gekijōban Haikara-san ga Tōru Kōhen: Hana no Tōkyō Dai Roman .

The story is set in Tokyo in the Taishō era (1912-1926). The story follows Benio "Haikara-san" Hanamura, who lost her mother when she was very young and has been raised by her father, a high-ranking official in the Japanese army. As a result, she has grown into a tomboy — contrary to traditional Japanese notions of femininity, she studies kendo, drinks sake, dresses in often outlandish-looking Western fashions instead of the traditional kimono, and is not as interested in housework as she is in literature. She also rejects the idea of arranged marriages and believes in a woman's right to a career and to marry for love.

Haikara-san's best friends are the beautiful Tamaki, who is much more feminine than Haikara-san but equally interested in women's rights, and Ranmaru, a young man who was raised to play female roles in the kabuki theater and as a result has acquired very effeminate mannerisms. Haikara-san's betrothed is Shinobu Ijūin, a second lieutenant in the army.

Th first film, Gekijōban Haikara-san ga Tōru Zenpen - Benio, Hana no 17-sai , opened in Japan in November 2017. Eleven Arts screened the first film theatrically in the United States and Canada with the title Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1 in June 2018. Eleven Arts and Right Stuf released the film on Blu-ray Disc in December 2018.

Source: Email correspondence