Kodansha Comics to Release A Sign of Affection Manga in Print, Blood on the Tracks Manga Digitally

launches physically in March 2021;launches digitally in August 2021

Kodansha USA Publishing , which handles the Kodansha Comics and Vertical imprints, announced during its Anime Expo Lite panel on Saturday that Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection manga will get a print release in March 2021. In addition, Vertical will release Shūzō Oshimi 's Blood on the Tracks ( Chi no Wadachi ) manga digitally starting in August 2021. The company will premiere the second volume digitally ahead of the print release.

Kodansha Comics launched the A Sign of Affection manga digitally on March 31, and it describes the story:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

The manga is getting a simulpub on Comixology , Crunchyroll , and BookWalker .

Morishita ( Hibi Chōchō ) launched the Yubisaki to Renren manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha released the second compiled book volume on May 13.



Vertical released the Blood on the Tracks manga's first volume in print on February 25. The company describes the story:

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko. Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever.

Oshimi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in February 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on April 27.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Source: Anime Expo Lite livestream