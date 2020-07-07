Yuuho Ashibe's Crystal Dragon Manga Goes on Hiatus

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Monday that Yuuho Ashibe 's Crystal Dragon manga will go on hiatus due to "circumstances."

The historical fantasy manga is set on the island of Erin (present-day Ireland), and centers on a young girl named Arianrhod. She is known in her village for being the only person with black hair among all her blonde-haired people, and is whispered to be a changeling. Arianrhod is taken as the pupil of a druid. She learns the nature of the true names of things, why they must never be spoken, and how that rules their destiny. After many years, an invading tribe assaults Arianrhod's village, murdering everyone and destroying everything. She vows vengeance on the tribe's leader, and goes on a journey to gather allies.

Ashibe launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bonita magazine in 1981, and it later moved to Mystery Bonita . Akita Shoten published the manga's 29th volume in March 2019.

Ashibe's Bride of Deimos manga inspired an original video anime in 1988. ComicsOne published some volumes of the manga in English. Ashibe's Darkside Blues manga also inspired a 1994 anime film.