Live-Action Tomie Horror Series Casts Adeline Rudolph

The entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that streaming service Quibi has greenlit the live-action series of Junji Ito 's Tomie manga, and that the adaptation has cast Adeline Rudolph ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as the title character.

The series will have episodes that are less than 10 minutes long, and Alexandre Aja ( The Hills Have Eyes, High Tension ) is directing the series. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick ( Aquaman, The Conjuring 2 ) is penning the series. Both are also serving as executive producers, while Hiroki Shirota is the co-producer.

Quibi describes the series as "the story of what happens when a beautiful high school girl goes missing and pieces of her body are discovered scattered across a small town. But what starts out as a murder mystery turns into something even more horrific."

Quibi (short for "quick bites") describes itself as "coming from Hollywood and Silicon Valley," stating that it streams "quick bites of captivating entertainment, created for mobile by the best talent, designed to fit perfectly into any moment of your day." The platform launched in North America on April 6. Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks Animation , partnered with former eBay CEO Meg Whitman to launch the service.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the manga's story:

Tomie the complete classic horror series is now available in this single deluxe volume featuring art and story by Junji Ito . Murdered again and again, one girl always comes back for more... Tomie Kawakami is a femme fatale with long black hair and a beauty mark just under her left eye. She can seduce nearly any man, and drive them to murder as well, even though the victim is often Tomie herself. While one lover seeks to keep her for himself, another grows terrified of the immortal succubus. But soon they realize no matter how many times they kill her, the world will never be free of Tomie.

The manga has already inspired eight live-action films. ComicsOne published the two-volume series in English in 2005, and Viz Media published the manga in an omnibus volume in 2016.

Aja had previously planned on a live-action adaptation of Buichi Terasawa 's manga series Space Adventure Cobra , but is no longer working on it.

Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)