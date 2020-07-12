Kamen Rider Kabuto Actor Yūsuke Yamamoto Tests Positive for COVID-19

Yamamoto among 12 performers, staff from stage play who contracted disease

The Y2 Production agency announced on Friday that actor Yūsuke Yamamoto has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Yamamoto reported symptoms of the disease on Tuesday, and was tested on Wednesday.

The Kamen Rider Kabuto actor was starring in the THE JINRO: Ikemen Jinrō Idol wa Dare da!!! stage play, which had performances on June 30 through July 5. In total, 12 performers and staff, and two audience members from the stage plays have tested positive as of Friday.

Yamamoto played the role of Tsurugi Kamishiro in the Kamen Rider Kabuto tokusatsu series. In the series, Yamamoto's character took up the form of Kamen Rider Sasword. The series was the 16th installment of the Kamen Rider franchise and aired from January 2006 to January 2007. The show was the seventh Kamen Rider series of the Heisei era.

Yamamoto also played the character Toshiyuki Saeima in the 2012 live-action GTO series and spinoffs. He also played Tamaki Suou in the live-action Ouran High School Host Club series and film in 2011.

Image via Y2 Production

Sources: Y2 Production, Oricon News, Sanspo via The Tokusatsu Network, Hachima Kikō (link 2)