Kyoto Animation's 2nd Baja no Studio Anime Airs on July 23

NHK announced on Friday that it will air Kyoto Animation 's Baja no Studio: Baja no Mita Umi (Baja's Studio: The Sea Baja Sees) anime for the first time on television on NHK General and NHK World Premium on July 23 at 8:15 a.m. JST, with a repeat airing on NHK-E on August 14 at 9:15 a.m. JST. Programs on NHK World are streamed live.

The anime's airing coincides with the Marine Day or "Umi no Hi" holiday in Japan, and the anime's plot also centers on the holiday, with the main character Baja seeing the sea and meeting various marine life in his journey.

NHK General will also air a documentary on Kyoto Animation titled "Stories: Jiken no Namida 'Soko ni Anata ga Inai: Kyoto Animation Hōka Jiken'" (Stories: Tears of the Incident 'You are Not There: Kyoto Animation Arson Incident') on Monday from 10:45 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. The documentary will focus on the bereaved families of those who died in the incident.

NHK World aired and streamed the first Baja's Studio ( Baja no Studio ) anime last December.

Kyoto Animation announced the second anime based on its mascot character Baja in April 2019. As with the first anime project, the studio was offering the anime to those who pre-ordered tickets to its "This Is What We Are Now!!: It's the First Festival in Two Years" fan event with Animation DO . Kyoto Animation also planned to offer the Blu-ray Disc for sale separately at a later date. However, the studio canceled one of the two planned fan events. Then, instead of the other fan event planned for November, the studio held a public memorial service for the victims of the Studio 1 building fire on July 18 last year. Kyoto Animation shipped the Watashi-tachi wa, Ima!! Zenshū 2019 (This Is What We Are Now!! The Complete Works 2019 book and Blu-ray Disc set with the second Baja no Studio anime.