Police Arrest Man for Threatening Kodansha Staff on Twitter Over Novel Submission

44-year-old suspect allegedly threatened violence but never meant to carry it out

Police from Tokyo's Otsuka neighborhood arrested a 44-year-old male suspect last Friday after he allegedly issued a death threat to Kodansha employees on Twitter. The suspect stated in his deposition that he made the threat after his novel submissions kept being rejected after the first round of screenings, and added that he "never meant to carry out the threat."

The suspect, an Okinawan resident, allegedly named Kodansha specifically on Twitter on May 14, threatening to "smash their heads in with a hammer and chop them up with a cleaver," "go to the editorial department and tear them up and riddle them with holes," and "stab the entire editorial department."

Kodansha notified police of the threats in late May.

Source: Sankei News via Otakomu