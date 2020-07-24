News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ghosts of Tsushima debuts at #1, Paper Mario: The Origami King at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: July 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Ghosts of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 212,915 212,915
2 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 109,092 109,092
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 71,897 5,186,283
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 36,183 1,173,243
5 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 29,719 124,595
6 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 26,951 118,498
7 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 20,586 235,891
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,031 3,035,989
9 NSw Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō PONOS July 16 9,725 9,725
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,843 3,662,804
11 PS4 Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 7,831 81,162
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,104 3,493,303
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,253 3,758,033
14 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,659 1,444,331
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,190 1,491,649
16 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 3,114 262,224
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,053 1,612,840
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,794 865,217
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,578 938,858
20 PS4 Remnant: From the Ashes DMM Games June 25 2,520 26,670

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives