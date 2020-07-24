News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ghosts of Tsushima debuts at #1, Paper Mario: The Origami King at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Ghosts of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|212,915
|212,915
|2
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|109,092
|109,092
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|71,897
|5,186,283
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|36,183
|1,173,243
|5
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|29,719
|124,595
|6
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|26,951
|118,498
|7
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|20,586
|235,891
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,031
|3,035,989
|9
|NSw
|Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō
|PONOS
|July 16
|9,725
|9,725
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,843
|3,662,804
|11
|PS4
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|7,831
|81,162
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,104
|3,493,303
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,253
|3,758,033
|14
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,659
|1,444,331
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,190
|1,491,649
|16
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|3,114
|262,224
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,053
|1,612,840
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,794
|865,217
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,578
|938,858
|20
|PS4
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|DMM Games
|June 25
|2,520
|26,670
Source: Famitsu