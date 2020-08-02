News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons returns to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|94,115
|5,280,398
|2
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|53,387
|266,302
|3
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|50,643
|159,735
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|32,136
|1,205,379
|5
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|25,136
|261,027
|6
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|21,094
|145,689
|7
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|16,253
|134,751
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,175
|3,051,164
|9
|NSw
|Ninjala Game Card Package
|GungHo Online Entertainment
|July 22
|11,693
|11,693
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,845
|3,672,649
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|9,744
|3,503,047
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,540
|3,766,573
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|8,071
|1,499,720
|14
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,036
|1,452,367
|15
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|7,372
|461,852
|16
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|4,231
|266,455
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,102
|869,319
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,019
|1,616,859
|19
|PS4
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|3,848
|85,010
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,365
|942,223
Source: Famitsu