News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons returns to #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 94,115 5,280,398
2 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 53,387 266,302
3 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 50,643 159,735
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 32,136 1,205,379
5 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 25,136 261,027
6 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 21,094 145,689
7 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 16,253 134,751
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,175 3,051,164
9 NSw Ninjala Game Card Package GungHo Online Entertainment July 22 11,693 11,693
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,845 3,672,649
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 9,744 3,503,047
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,540 3,766,573
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 8,071 1,499,720
14 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,036 1,452,367
15 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 7,372 461,852
16 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 4,231 266,455
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,102 869,319
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,019 1,616,859
19 PS4 Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 3,848 85,010
20 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,365 942,223

Source: Famitsu

