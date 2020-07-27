Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Game's Kickstarter Campaign Reaches Goal in 3 Hours

The Japanese-based gaming studio Rabbit & Bear Studios' Kickstarter campaign to develop a new role-playing campaign titled Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes ( Hyaku Eiyūden ) for PC reached its US$509,713 goal within three hours of launching on Monday. As of press time, the campaign has raised US$906,199.

IGN Japan posted the Kickstarter campaign video on Monday:

Rabbit & Bear Studios plans to release the PC game in fall 2022. The campaign has a US$1,000,000 stretch goal to unlock releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch (or a new generation Nintendo console if one is released).

The Kickstarter will run through August 28. Backer rewards include the game, sigil button, soundtrack CD, T-shirt, vinyl soundtrack, artbook, figures, "Job" Reward Sets, and personalized game rewards.

The game will be the first collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama ( Suikoden I , Suikoden II ) and Junko Kawano ( Suikoden I , Suikoden IV ) in 25 years. Murayama is writing the script and is credited as the game designer, and Kawano is the character designer. Osamu Komuta ( Suikoden Tierkreis, Rphasodia ) is the system designer and in charge of direction, and Junichi Murakami ( Castlevania : Aria of Sorrow, Hero Bank ) is the art director and producer. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of game series, Golden Sun game series) and Michiko Naruke ( Wild Arms series) are composing the music.

The company was established on March 26 and is based in Tokyo.

The game's website describes the story:

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values.

By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land's history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there.

The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses' magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further.

It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.

The game will feature more than 100 characters, a guild system, and the turn-based battles will feature parties with up to six characters. Positioning of battles will differ based on environment, and battles will also include dynamic camera angles. The game will include pixel character designs and high-resolution 2.5D graphics