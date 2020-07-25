Suikoden Creators Reveal Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Game for 2022

The Japanese-based gaming studio Rabbit & Bear Studios announced on Friday that the studio is developing a game titled Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes ( Hyaku Eiyūden ). The studio plans to release the game on PC in fall 2022.

The studio will launch a Kickstarter campaign for the project on July 27, with a stretch goal to unlock releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch (or a new generation Nintendo console if one is released). The Kickstarter will run through August 28. The base campaign will have a goal of US$500,000.

IGN Japan posted a short gameplay video on Friday.

The game will be the first collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama ( Suikoden I , Suikoden II ) and Junko Kawano ( Suikoden I , Suikoden IV ) in 25 years. Murayama is writing the script and is credited as the game designer, and Kawano is the character designer. Osamu Komuta ( Suikoden Tierkreis, Rphasodia ) is the system designer and in charge of direction, and Junichi Murakami ( Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Hero Bank ) is the art director and producer. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of game series, Golden Sun game series) and Michiko Naruke ( Wild Arms series) are composing the music.

The company was established on March 26 and is based in Tokyo.

The game's website describes the game's story:

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values.

By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land's history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there.

The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses' magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further.

It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.

The game will feature more than 100 characters, a guild system, and the turn-based battles will feature parties with up to six characters. Positioning of battles will differ based on environment, and battles will also include dynamic camera angles. The game will include pixel character designs and high-resolution 2.5D graphics

