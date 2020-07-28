Yuu Watase: 'Working to Resume Arata: The Legend Manga'

Manga went on hiatus in 2015

Manga creator Yuu Watase updated her Twitter account with the text "Working to resume Arata: The Legend in the magazine" on Monday. The manga has been on hiatus for five years. Watase last resumed the manga in July 2015 (after an earlier 17-month hiatus), only to put the manga back on hiatus a month later.

Watase stated on Twitter in July 2019 that she was planning to start a new arc for the manga in the 14th volume. Watase previously stated that she was considering resuming the manga in 2018, adding at the time that she was still recovering from depression.

Watase was also working on the "Remaster" edition of the manga, and the 12th volume shipped last November. The original version of the manga had 24 shorter volumes, the last of which shipped in September 2015.

Watase most recently launched the Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine in August 2017, although the manga runs in the magazine every other month. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in April 2018. Viz Media licensed the manga.

Viz Media publishes Arata: The Legend in English, and it describes the manga's story:

In a mythical world where humans and gods co-exist, Arata has the unfortunate honor of being the successor to the matriarchal Hime Clan. This means he has to pretend to be a girl or face death if his true gender is discovered! On the day of his inauguration, an assassination plot forces him to flee - and he somehow winds up in modern-day Japan! Meanwhile, a boy named Arata Hinohara gets sucked into the first Arata's world and finds himself dealing with people after his life!

The manga received a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Viz Media published the manga's 24th volume in English in August 2016.