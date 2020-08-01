News
Young Jump Gets Special Issue Focused on Sports
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yū Sasuga, Yūji Ninomiya, Forbidden Shibukawa contribute manga to publication launching on August 17
This year's 35th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Shueisha will publish the companion supplement Young Jump Sports with a focus on sports stories on August 17.
The supplement will feature the following one-shot sports stories (Note: romanizations are not confirmed.):
- One-shot based on Yūji Ninomiya's Bungo manga (pictured right)
- "Jо̄nan no Tenshi no Wing" by Yū Sasuga (Terra Formars) and Hikari Suehiro
- "Time Limit" by Tōki Iwai and Aoi
- "Hо̄kago Strongberry" by Takahide Totsuno
- "Tasuki Watashi" by Minori Inaba (Minamoto-kun Monogatari)
- "Kaikyū 'Gen' Nihon Daihyо̄ Fukuoka Kenju Monogatari" by Masanori Kadowaki and Hiroki Ishizawa
- One-shot based on Forbidden Shibukawa's Snack Basue manga
Shueisha published Young Jump Battle, a companion supplement to Weekly Young Jump magazine that focuses on the "battle" manga genre, last October. The first issue included five one-shots. Shueisha launched its Young Jump Love companion supplement, which focused on romance stories, to the magazine last December.
Source: Young Jump issue 35