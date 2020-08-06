Discotek Licenses New Getter Robo OVA, Isuca Anime, Lupin III: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure Special

Discotek announced on Thursday that it has licensed the New Getter Robo original video anime ( OVA ), Isuca anime, and Lupin III: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure anime special. The company will release all three on Blu-ray Disc on October 27.

Discotek also revealed details of two other previously announced anime releases. Discotek will release the first Senki Zesshō Symphogear anime and the Cleopatra anime film on Blu-ray Disc in Japanese with English subtitles on October 27.

Discotek 's release of New Getter Robo will include all 13 episodes in 1080p high definition with both the original English dub and Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The company describes the story:

Huge monsters stalk the earth! Resembling the ancient legends of Oni, the monsters begin attacking the laboratory where Professor Saotome has been developing the Getter Robo , a robot so powerful it overwhelms ordinary pilots! Professor Saotome has to locate three of the most dangerous men on the planet to draft as pilots: Ryoma the fighter, Hayato the bezerker and Benkei the giant!

The alternate retelling of Getter Robo premiered in April 2004, and ended in September 2004. Jun Kawagoe ( Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier , Mazinkaiser SKL ) directed the anime. Geneon released the anime on home video with English subtitles and an English dub in 2005.

Discotek 's release of the anime adaptation of Osamu Takahashi 's Isuca manga will include uncensored versions of all 10 television episodes and the OVA episode in 1080p high definition with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Discotek describes the story:

Shinichiro Asano's parents have left the country, so a guy's gotta work to make ends meet. One night when he's walking home after his shift, a woman exposes herself to him in the street, popping not only out of her clothes--but out of her skin, too! Fortunately he's saved from becoming a demon snack by a mysterious, bow-wielding girl. But that's not the end to the strange coincidences. At school the next day, he finds a seriously injured girl, and the terrible creature responsible. Before he knows it, Shinichiro is in the fight of his life alongside the girl who saved him. And not only is Sakuya a demon-slaying exorcist, she's his classmate too! Shinichiro's biggest concern may have been making rent before, but now he's entered a whole new world, and he's got secrets of his own that even he doesn't know about.

The television anime premiered in January 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's seventh volume bundled an unaired eleventh episode for the anime in August 2015.

Discotek 's release of Lupin III: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure will feature the special in 1080p high definition with both the original English dub and Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The company describes the story:

The infamous bandit Harimao hid a treasure, and to retrieve it, Lupin and the gang must gather three lost statues. When the Nazi-like group Neo-Himmel make a run for the goods, Lupin reluctantly partners with the aging “double-O” MI-6 agent Sir Archer and his granddaughter Diana to gather the statues first. Can this unorthodox team bond well enough to see this mission through? Will Lupin maybe even punch a Nazi in the process? Find out in The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure!

The anime special premiered in 1995. Funimation released the special on home video in 2002 in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub .