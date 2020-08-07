News
Talentless Nana Anime Announces 16 More Cast Members

posted on by Egan Loo
Mai Nakahara, Toshiki Masuda, Takuya Nakashima, Atsushi Kousaka, Koji Yusa join fall anime

The official website for the television anime of Looseboy and Iori Furuya's Talentless Nana (Munō na Nana) manga announced 16 more cast members for Nana's classmates and school staff on Friday.

Mai Nakahara as Michiru Inukai

Toshiki Masuda as Yōhei Shibusawa

Takuya Nakashima as Moguo Iijima

Yūki Inoue as "Moguo's henchman A"

Takeo Ōtsuka as "Moguo's henchman B"

Yoshitaka Yamaya as "Moguo's henchman C"

Hiromichi Tezuka as Seiya Kori

Yukina Tsutsumi as Kirara Habu

Yurie Kozakai as Kaori Takanashi

Atsushi Tamaru as Tsunekichi Hatadaira

Miyu Tomita as Yūka Sasaki

Aiko Ninomiya as Shinji Kazama

Tomohiro Ono as Ryūji Ishii

Yuna Kamakura as Fūko Sorano

Atsushi Kousaka as Homeroom teacher

Koji Yusa as Jin Tachibana

The previousy announced main cast members are:

Rumi Okubo as Nana Hiiragi, a female transfer student

Hiro Shimono as Nanao Nakajima, a boy with powers and a strong sense of justice

Yūichi Nakamura as Kyōya Onodera, a boy who transfered into the school on the same day as Nana

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Tokyo Majin) is directing the anime at Bridge. Fumihiko Shimo (Air, Kanon, Clannad) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano (Heybot!, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun) is drawing the character designs.

Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia. Miyu Tomita is singing the opening theme song "Broken Sky," and Chiai Fujikawa is singing the ending theme song "Bakemono to Yobarete" (Known as a Monster).

Yuji Shibata is designing the props. Masaaki Kawaguchi directed the art, and Ken Kawai is credited with art design. Yukiko Ario is the color key artist. Teruyuki Kawase is the compositing director of photography, and Toshio Henmi is editing. Hiroto Morishita is directing the sound, and Noriko Izumo is handling the sound effects.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 11.

Sources: Talentless Nana anime's website via Ota-Suke

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives