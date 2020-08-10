Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game Streams Update Video, Belial DLC Video

Also: Cagliostro joins roster in October

The official YouTube channel of the Granblue Fantasy franchise streamed two videos on Saturday for Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game. The first video showcases the new main quest chapters added to the game's 1.40 Update. The video reveals that the new update released on Saturday and includes chapters 41-45. Additionally, the new update features two new game modes, "Boss Battle Time Attack" and "GBVS: Blitz," which will be available for a limited time.

The other video uploaded showcases the new DLC character Belial. The Belial DLC character is accompanied by two additional quests and will release on September 24. The character is part of the game's second character pass set, which will have a total of six characters. The video also reveals that Cagliostro will be the second character in the second character pass set, and will release in late October.

The fighting game's first character pass set released in April 2019. The characters in the first character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, and Zooey.

The game launched in Japan on February 6, and then launched in North America on March 3. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia on March 27. The game launched on PC on March 13.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.