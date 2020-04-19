Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game Previews DLC Character Zooey in Video

Zooey joins as final character in 1st character pass set on April 28

The official YouTube channel for the Granblue Fantasy franchise began streaming a new video on Friday that previews the character Zooey in Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy : Versus PlayStation 4 fighting game. The character will be the final DLC character in the game's first character pass set, and will launch on April 28. The video also revealed that new chapters for the RPG mode story in the game will launch this summer and in early 2021 for free.

The previous characters in the character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, and Djeeta. Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, and Djeeta are available now. Belial will be part of the game's second character pass set, which will first launch this fall.

The game launched in Japan on February 6, and then launched in North America on March 3. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia on March 27. The game launched on PC on March 13.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.