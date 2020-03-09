Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game Adds Zooey as DLC Character

Zooey joins as final character in 1st character pass set in late April

The official YouTube channel for the Granblue Fantasy franchise began streaming a new video on Sunday that revealed that Zooey will join Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy: Versus PlayStation 4 fighting game as the final DLC character in the game's first character pass set.

The previous characters in the character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, and Djeeta. Beelzebub and Narmaya are available now, Soriz and Djeeta will be available in early April, and Zooey will be available in late April. Belial will be part of the game's second character pass set.

The game launched in Japan on February 6, and then launched in North America on March 3. Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe and Australia on March 27. The game will launch on PC on March 13.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.