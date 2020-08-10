King of Fighters Game Franchise Gets Chinese Animated Film in 2022

Trailer shows Goenitz fighting Kyo, hints at "NESTS arc" story

SNK revealed last week that its King of Fighters franchise will have a new Chinese CG-animated film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken . The film will debut in China in 2022. The trailer shows Goenitz fighting series protagonist Kyo Kusanagi.

The appearance of Goenitz hints that the movie will enter the games' "NESTS arc" story, which centers on the futuristic NESTS organization, headed by Goenitz, using the tournament to test its super soldiers and weapons in a bid to take control of the world. The games explored the story line in The King of Fighters '99 until The King of Fighters 2001 .

The iDragons animation studio previously announced in 2018 that its The King of Fighters: Destiny CG-animated series will get two more 24-episode seasons that will lead to a film finale. It is unknown if the new film is the same project as iDragons' previously announced film. At the time of the announcement in 2018, iDragons noted that the new projects will take the story to The King of Fighters '97's "Orochi arc."

When SNK announced the animated adaptation in 2016, it also announced a live-action adaptation. The animated series was first slated for the first quarter of 2016. The King of Fighters: Destiny then debuted on Steam in August 2017, and it had 24 episodes. The franchise previously inspired a four-episode original net animation from Production I.G titled The King of Fighters: Another Day in 2005 and 2006.

The franchise has also inspired a new manga titled The King of Fighters: A New Beginning by Kyōtarō Azuma . The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in January 2018, and will end in September. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017. SNK is developing The King of Fighters XV game.

Source: Eiga.com via Siliconera