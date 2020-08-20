Kamisama Kiss' Julietta Suzuki Launches New Manga on September 4

Suzuki debuts Meitantei Kо̄ko wa Yūutsu manga based on 1-shot manga from January

This year's 18th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Thursday that Julietta Suzuki will launch a new manga titled Meitantei Kо̄ko wa Yūutsu (Detective Kо̄ko is Melancholy) in the magazine's next issue on September 4. The first chapter will have 46 pages, including opening color pages, and the magazine issue's front cover will feature the manga.

The magazine will also republish Suzuki's original "Meitantei Kо̄ko wa Yūutsu" one-shot manga, which this year's third issue of Hana to Yume debuted in January. The one-shot will be titled "Kaneda Kо̄ko no Jikenbo" (Kо̄ko Kaneda's Case Files), and it will also feature commentary by Suzuki. The one-shot takes place in the middle of the Showa era and follows Kо̄ko, a young detective girl who investigates a boarding house where four suspicious boys live. The magazine notes that Suzuki's upcoming manga is being serialized due to the one-shot's popularity.

Suzuki launched the Ninkoi manga in Hana to Yume in August 2018, and ended it in May. The "modern-day ninja x romantic comedy" manga centers on Anko, who lives in one of the few remaining isolated towns, as she takes a ninja selection test.

Suzuki launched the Kamisama Kiss manga in Hana to Yume in 2008, and ended the series in May 2016 with 25 volumes. Viz Media has published the manga in English.

Kamisama Kiss inspired two anime seasons, and Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and also released both seasons on home video. The manga also inspired a series of four original anime DVDs (OADs) that shipped with the manga's 22nd-25th compiled volumes. A "volume 25.5," an official fanbook, shipped in December 2016, and bundled a DVD with an original anime, and a 32-page epilogue manga.